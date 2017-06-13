Shah Rukh Khan Delights Fans On Twitter With #AskSRK Session. Here Are The Details

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan held a really interesting and hilarious #AskSRK session with his fans and followers on Twitter

All India | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2017 21:23 IST
Shah Rukh Khan photographed at TED Talks

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. SRK spoke about his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal
  2. SRK revealed that Jab Harry Met Sejal has over 10 songs
  3. SRK said that Imtiaz has a great sense of humour
Actor Shah Rukh Khan is known to be quite active on social media. Today, the 51-year-old actor held a really interesting and hilarious #AskSRK session with his fans and followers on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan not only spoke about his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal but also revealed how his youngest son AbRam was jumping in front of him during the interaction. SRK was also forced to disrupt his chat with fans for a while in order to keep AbRam engaged with a movie. "Taking 10 mins break from #AskSRK putting on A dinosaur movie for AbRam," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.
 
 

Well, we have compiled the best questions from Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter interaction with his fans. Keep reading.

Shah Rukh Khan was posed with several questions related to his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal and about his equation with director Imtiaz Ali.

One fan asked the Swades actor on what the audience could expect from his forthcoming film, to which he replied: "Your own love story."
 

In another tweet, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that there are over ten songs in the film and the song Butterfly and a Diplo is his favourite.
 
 
 

During the chat, a fan demanded that he 'wants more' from Jab Harry Met Sejal, to which the Don actor replied that as the days pass more will be information related to the movie will be unveiled.
 

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has done playback for Shah Rukh Khan in a song from Jab Harry Met Sejal and the actor says it was 'fun' to lip sync the song.
 

A fan also criticized the title of SRK's film and tweeted: "Hope the movie is better than the title." Shah Rukh Khan responded by saying that he loved the title.
 

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his next film with Aanand L Rai, in which he will be seen playing a dwarf. The fan asked him about his experience and SRK replied, "Choti choti khushi mil rahi hai."
 

Shah Rukh Khan also got quite a few proposals during the interaction. A girl asked the Mohabbatein actor if he would like to accompany her to watch Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, SRK turned down the offer stating that he would be with Sejal on that particular day.
 

Another fan came up with the same kind of proposal and asked SRK if he would like to watch Salman Khan's much-awaited film Tubelight with him. "Nahi uss din main Salman ke saath hoon," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.
 

In another tweet, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his co-star Anushka Sharma's rumoured boyfriend and described him as 'awesome.'
 

Shah Rukh Khan ended the Twitter interaction with his fans and followers in the most adorable way. He posted a picture of him with AbRam and wrote: "Thank u all. Have to go now. Movie time with AbRam. Love and happiness to everyone. Till next #AskSRK."
 

Well, we'll definitely be looking forward to more such interesting conversations with Shah Rukh Khan.
 

