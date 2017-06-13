Shah Rukh Khan Delights Fans On Twitter With #AskSRK Session. Here Are The Details

Highlights
- SRK spoke about his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal
- SRK revealed that Jab Harry Met Sejal has over 10 songs
- SRK said that Imtiaz has a great sense of humour
And because it's been a while and exciting stuff happening all around.lets do a #AskSRK 15 mins then I hav to dissolve into work— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Jumping in front of me https://t.co/0fR51i7uCs— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Well, we have compiled the best questions from Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter interaction with his fans. Keep reading.
Shah Rukh Khan was posed with several questions related to his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal and about his equation with director Imtiaz Ali.
He has a great sense of humour and is very kind https://t.co/i7WKvmG3VF— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
One fan asked the Swades actor on what the audience could expect from his forthcoming film, to which he replied: "Your own love story."
Your own love stories https://t.co/lwMLwduhHp— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
In another tweet, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that there are over ten songs in the film and the song Butterfly and a Diplo is his favourite.
Yes and it's called Rehnuma also!!! https://t.co/UgUpyLcNWg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Butterfly and a Diplo song https://t.co/ghw4riihdN— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Taking 10 mins break from #AskSRK putting on A dinosaur movie for AbRam— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
During the chat, a fan demanded that he 'wants more' from Jab Harry Met Sejal, to which the Don actor replied that as the days pass more will be information related to the movie will be unveiled.
To begin with it's Jan Harry Met Sejal. U will as days pass. https://t.co/qRBqKa9NoP— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has done playback for Shah Rukh Khan in a song from Jab Harry Met Sejal and the actor says it was 'fun' to lip sync the song.
Was fun. And Diljit has sung it awesomely https://t.co/cCrrM7V8qL— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
A fan also criticized the title of SRK's film and tweeted: "Hope the movie is better than the title." Shah Rukh Khan responded by saying that he loved the title.
Ab iska kya jawab doon. I love the title! https://t.co/di0p51cJwi— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his next film with Aanand L Rai, in which he will be seen playing a dwarf. The fan asked him about his experience and SRK replied, "Choti choti khushi mil rahi hai."
Choti choti khushi mil Rahi hai https://t.co/EMveJmtRIc— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan also got quite a few proposals during the interaction. A girl asked the Mohabbatein actor if he would like to accompany her to watch Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, SRK turned down the offer stating that he would be with Sejal on that particular day.
So sorry but main Sejal ke saath hoon uss din! https://t.co/WTZ2TK79Df— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Another fan came up with the same kind of proposal and asked SRK if he would like to watch Salman Khan's much-awaited film Tubelight with him. "Nahi uss din main Salman ke saath hoon," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.
Nahi uss din main Salman ke saath hoon: https://t.co/KgSbA2cpwn— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
In another tweet, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his co-star Anushka Sharma's rumoured boyfriend and described him as 'awesome.'
Awesome and a gentleman https://t.co/qKTcV6iJL8— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan ended the Twitter interaction with his fans and followers in the most adorable way. He posted a picture of him with AbRam and wrote: "Thank u all. Have to go now. Movie time with AbRam. Love and happiness to everyone. Till next #AskSRK."
Thank u all. Have to go now. Movie time with AbRam. Love and happiness to everyone. Till next #AskSRKpic.twitter.com/JZzhfZ8xAj— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
Well, we'll definitely be looking forward to more such interesting conversations with Shah Rukh Khan.