Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trails Are 'A1,' Tweet Bollywood

Loving the mini trailers A1!! https://t.co/6driVJicp9 — SAIRA Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) June 20, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are winning the Internet just by being adorable in the glimpses of their upcoming film . Mini trails from the film are being released starting Sunday and Bollywood just can't have enough of it. Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Diana Penty unanimously agree that the teasers are just too much cuteness to handle and that they are loving Shah Rukh and Anushka together. The 51-year-old superstar plays the PunjabiHarry while Anushka features as the GujaratiSejal. Their story appears to be centred around a ring, from which the film might have taken its working title. Till the title of Imtiaz Ali's film was announced, it was referred to with the working names 'The Ring' and 'Rehnuma.'This is what Bollywood has to say about Harry and Sejal's rapport Watch mini trail #3 here:The first mini trailer - which turned out to be character certificates of sorts for Harry and Sejal - made it to the Internet on Sunday. The first celebs to review them were Shah Rukh'sco-star Alia Bhatt and his good friend Karan Johar . Alia cracked up watching the teasers while Karan had everything nice to say about them.is Shah Rukh and Anushka's third collaboration afterand. This is SRK's first film after gangster drama. In between, he will make a special appearance in a cameo in Salman Khan's. Meanwhile,remains Anushka's last movie.will arrive in theatres on August 4.