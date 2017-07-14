Shah Rukh Khan, Also Known As Harry, Is Now A Tour Guide For Real (Sort Of)

Shah Rukh Khan plays a tourist guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal, his forthcoming film

All India | Written by | Updated: July 14, 2017 19:46 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "In the film, I have tried to imbibe the intricacies of a guide," he said
  2. SRK yesterday promoted the film in Punjab
  3. Anushka Sharma stars opposite SRK in Jab Harry Met Sejal
Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Yesterday, the 51-year-old actor, who plays a tourist guide in the film, promoted Jab Harry Met Sejal in Punjab. Now, SRK is in Rajasthan, where he received the Honorary Membership from the Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association. He was felicitated with a membership and a badge as a token of association. The actor was welcomed in pure Jodhpuri style with was given a traditional turban. SRK tweeted some pictures from the event with the caption that read, "Ma Ma main Guide ban gaya (honorary) Jodhpur Tourism Guide Assoc Thx for making Harry a part of ur family." He also updated the followers about his itinerary and SRK's next stop is Jaipur.

Check out SRK's posts here.
 
 
 

While in Jodhpur, SRK interacted with the members of the association and said, "I am thankful to the Jodhpur Guides' Association for inviting and conferring me with an Honorary Membership. It was my desire to visit Jodhpur and it is for the first time that I am playing the role of a guide in a film. I have tried to imbibe the intricacies of a guide. I hope I have come close to what you all do in real life."

Here are some pictures from the event.
 
SRK's Punjab tour was a hit. He launched the song Butterfly, drove a tractor and introduced the Noorani sisters (Butterfly singers).
 
 

Anushka Sharma stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal, a film directed by Imtiaz Ali. However, Anushka isn't accompanying SRK for the promotions. She is currently in New York for the IIFA awards.

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4.
 

