Shah Rukh Khan, Also Known As Harry, Is Now A Tour Guide For Real (Sort Of)

Landed in Jaipur. 4 cities 4 JHMS songs. Let me know which is your favourite. https://t.co/CfeTWcIeDWpic.twitter.com/5YjQhiDZcx— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2017
Ma Ma main Guide ban gaya (honorary) Jodhpur Tourism Guide Assoc Thx for making Harry a part of ur family. pic.twitter.com/3pySEdXZTt— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2017
Taking my job as a guide seriously...started with a tour of Mehrangarh Fort one of the largest in India. Khamma Ghani pic.twitter.com/yMoQQAf32S— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2017
While in Jodhpur, SRK interacted with the members of the association and said, "I am thankful to the Jodhpur Guides' Association for inviting and conferring me with an Honorary Membership. It was my desire to visit Jodhpur and it is for the first time that I am playing the role of a guide in a film. I have tried to imbibe the intricacies of a guide. I hope I have come close to what you all do in real life."
SRK's Punjab tour was a hit. He launched the song Butterfly, drove a tractor and introduced the Noorani sisters (Butterfly singers).
#HarryOnATractor will make you want to jump onto one! #Butterflypic.twitter.com/uTrEscgZDc— Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) July 13, 2017
ButterChicken,Butter Milk & ButterFly all the way from Punjab.With marvellous Nooran Sisters.https://t.co/X5EAStlheSpic.twitter.com/HU1nEMYdyX— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2017
Anushka Sharma stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal, a film directed by Imtiaz Ali. However, Anushka isn't accompanying SRK for the promotions. She is currently in New York for the IIFA awards.
Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4.