Seychelles Sees 42 Per Cent Growth In Indian Tourist Arrivals In 2016

Seychelles witnessed a healthy 42 per cent growth in tourist arrivals from India in 2016 compared to the previous year, as the island nation hosted around 11,000 travellers from Asia's third largest economy. About 8,000 Indians visited the archipelago, which is home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, in 2015, Seychelles Tourism Board said in a release. This growth has made India enter into the list of top 10 source markets for the tourism board, it added."We are thrilled with the interest created in the market about Seychelles that made it possible for the momentum of success to continue. We have seen a phenomenal increase in arrivals since we opened office three years ago. The increase in arrivals from India was 42 per cent, making Seychelles one of the top choices for a holiday," Seychelles Tourism Board CEO Sherin Francis said.She said this has been achieved by positioning Seychelles as a destination, which is meant for all - couples, families, small groups, celebrations and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).Seychelles has become increasingly popular among Indians with visa on arrival facility and direct flights from Mumbai and good connectivity from other cities, the board said."Despite limited budgets and stiff competition we have been able to generate phenomenal interest for the destination among Indians. This is because our strategy has been very clear from the beginning."A premium destination like Seychelles needs to be promoted to only the premium clientele," Blue Square Consultants, Seychelles Tourist Office - India, COO Lubaina Sheerazi added.