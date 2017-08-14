Separatists Have No Right To Talk About Article 35A: Omar Abdullah Abrogation of Article 35A will not only affect Kashmir valley but Jammu and Ladakh regions as well, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said

Omar Abdullah said abrogation of Article 35A will affect many regions in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu: Separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have no business talking about Article 35A as they do not believe in the Constitution of India, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said today.



of the Constitution defines permanent residents of the state and prevents outsiders from buying and owning property in the state.



Abrogation of Article 35A will not only affect Kashmir valley but Jammu and Ladakh regions as well, Working President of the National Conference Mr Abdullah told reporters in Jammu.



"People will lose jobs and scholarships not only in the valley but also in Jammu and Ladakh. If the Article is tampered with, you might find that nobody knows your language in the offices you visit as outsiders will take those jobs," Mr Abdullah said.



The National Conference leader said it was a myth that investments were not coming to Jammu and Kashmir. "We are a small state situated on the northern-most end of the country. It is difficult for a producer in Jammu and Kashmir to sell products in Chennai. The fact is investments are not coming because of the situation and not because of Article 35A," he said.



Mr Abdullah, however, said the National Conference will continue to support the



He said it is not true that women who marry outside the state face harassment as they lose their right to property, adding the Supreme Court has decided in favour of women owning property in Jammu and Kashmir.



"My sisters who are married outside the state own property in Kashmir as much as I do," Mr Abdullah said.





