IIFA Awards 2017: See Pics From Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu And Dia Mirza's Girls Night Out In New York

18th IIFA Awards 2017: A look at Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu and Dia Mirza's Instagram accounts gives us a fair idea of the fun they are having in New York

All India | Written by | Updated: July 15, 2017 13:24 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu And Dia Mirza in New York (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Girlfriends," wrote Dia Mirza
  2. Earlier, Shilpa Shetty walked the ramp at Times Square in New York
  3. IIFA awards will be held on Saturday night
Bollywood is all set to attend the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in New York. The event kick-started on July 13 and will end on July 16 after a wrap-up party. The main award show is scheduled for July 15. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu reached the Big Apple a couple of days ago. From parties to leading Times Square Stomp, the celebs are the making the most of their New York outing. A look at Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu and Dia Mirza's Instagram accounts gives us a fair idea of the fun they are up to. All the three stars are busy partying with their friends. Shilpa shared a picture of herself with Bipasha and Dia with the caption that read, "Girly fun last night."

Check out these pictures.
 
 
 

#GirlsJustKnowHowToHaveFun @theshilpashetty @bipashabasu #NYC #IIFA2017

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

 
 

No #SundayBinge! @theshilpashetty I love you #IIFA2017 #NYC

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on



Shilpa Shetty also set the IIFA Stomp on fire on Thursday in a silver gown.
 
 

Walked the ramp on Times Square in NYC baby #iifa2017 #rampwalk #showstopper #workmode #funmode

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on



Karan Singh Grover has also accompanied wife Bipasha to the Big Apple.

 

Us tonight with the amazing Kundras @rajkundra9 and @theshilpashetty the best hosts always

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



Meanwhile, Salman, Katrina, Alia, Varun walked the green carpet for IIFA Rocks on Thursday night. The event will be followed by the main awards show tonight. These stars will also be performing at the event.

Shahid has been accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha while Salman is in New York with stepmother Helen and have been joined by brother Arbaaz and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. Saif's children - Sara and Ibrahim are also there.

Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan will be hosting IIFA awards 2017 at New York's Metlife Stadium.
 

Trending

iifa awards 2017Shilpa Shettybipasha basu

