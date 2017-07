ITC shares rallied as much as 9.6 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 354.80.

Indian stock markets moved sharply higher on Monday, boosted by the rollout of GST amid higher global markets. GST or goods or services tax was rolled out from July 1 in biggest tax reform since Independence. Analysts say that GST, which replaced more than a dozen central and state levies, will boost economic growth over the long term and also improve ease of doing business. "Investors will be closely watching how the GST implementation proceeds," says VK Sharma of HDFC Securities.