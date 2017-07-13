Sensex Surges Nearly 250 Points, Nifty Eyes 10,000: 10 Points

The Sensex surged over 200 points to trade above the 32,000 mark for the first time

The Sensex hit 32,000 for the first time after consumer price inflation fell to a record low of 1.54 per cent in June and Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian made a strong case once more for a Reserve Bank rate cut. Nudging the RBI, Dr Subramanian said policymakers "will reflect" on this historically low inflation data "very very carefully", adding in statement on Twitter, "This low, heartening number is consistent with our analysis for some time now - and which will be fully elaborated in the forthcoming Survey - of a paradigm shift in the inflationary process to low levels of inflation - a shift that I think has been missed by all reflected in the large, one-sided, and systematic inflation forecast errors that have been made."