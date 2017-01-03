Senior Doctor At Government Medical College Suspended For Allegedly Molesting Student

The Jammu and Kashmir Government today placed a senior doctor of the Government Medical College and Hospital under suspension a week after he was booked for allegedly molesting a girl, a final year MBBS student."Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of Dr Bhupesh Khajuria, Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College, Jammu under suspension with immediate effect", a government order read.The order said that the doctor will remain attached in the Directorate of Health Service, Jammu, during the period.Dr Khajuria who was the Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, was booked on December 27 last following a written complaint by the girl, a final year student of MBBS.She had alleged that the doctor called her to his room for discussing the result of her examination and after sometime, he tried to molest her.In her complaint she alleged that somehow she managed to run out of his room and then contacted her parents.Soon after the complaint the administration of GMC had attached the accused doctor to the Principal's office and had constituted a five members committee to look into the matter.The Congress Legislative Party Leader Nawang Rigzin Jora had today raised the issue in the assembly and urged the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to look into the issue and take action against the accused doctor.