Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad May Soon Fly Again, Rules May Change: Sources

After Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was banned by major airlines from flying over his assault of an Air India duty manager on Thursday, the government is considering changes in the rules so he can fly again, say sources.The decision came after Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Shiv Sena MPs met for 45 minutes to discuss the flying ban on Mr Gaikwad, who thrashed 60-year-old official Sukumar Raman with slippers and remorselessly bragged about "hitting him 25 times".The MP was forced to take a train on Friday from Delhi to Mumbai after being barred by six airlines.This morning, political parties like the Samajwadi Party said this sort of ban is "against fundamental rights".Sources say the government is thinking of amending the Civil Aviation Requirements or CAR rules to "balance service and safety requirements".Airlines are empowered under these rules to prevent entry to passengers, but their powers to do so may be severely restricted if the government decides, say sources."Rights of passengers will need to be respected," the sources said.The need to come up with a quick solution has also been linked by many to the concern that Shiv Sena's unions linked to airlines may start protests.In parliament today, the government had firmly sided with the airlines and said "rules are the same for everyone, including MPs." But Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan pointedly commented that a member "can't take a train every time" to attend parliament and there must be a reasonable solution.Demanding in the Lok Sabha that its MP be freed from the ban, the Sena had held up the example of comedy star Kapil Sharma and his drunken brawl on a recent flight from Melbourne to Mumbai, in which he allegedly abused and attacked his co-stars."Kapil Sharma was not banned. But a person who represents people, and when the session is on, was banned," Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul said, adding, "The problem is all airlines have restricted him. The constitution says people can go anywhere in the country. If there is one incident and all airlines ban him, it is wrong."The Civil Aviation Minister asserted, "Violence can be disaster in civil aviation... airlines are empowered to deny boarding to any passenger whose demeanour is incorrect."The minister said while airlines had a good safety record because of this rule, "never in my wildest dreams did I expect that an MP will get caught in such an incident."Mr Raju also said "we cannot have an unequal approach", but sources say he may be forced to backtrack.