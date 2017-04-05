Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Finally Got On A Flight. He Had To Charter One

Nearly two weeks after he assaulted an airline manager during a fight over business class seats, earning a flying ban, politician Ravindra Gaikwad was allowed into a plane for the first time. He took a chartered flight to Delhi, where he is to attend the parliament session.The Shiv Sena parliamentarian had tried four times but failed to book a flight on Air India after he beat up the airline's duty manager and bragged later about "hitting him 25 times with a slipper".Mr Gaikwad is likely to present his version of events in the Lok Sabha, a source close to him told the Press Trust of India.Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, "I am also trying to see that a decision on the flying ban is taken soon," referring to her attempts to ensure that the MP is not blacklisted by all airlines. She said recently that travel by air is sometimes necessary for politicians to attend parliament.Last month, Mr Gaikwad, who is from Maharashtra, flew on Air India from Pune to Delhi, then refused to leave the plane for an hour while he demanded an explanation for not being given a business class seat. The flight he had taken, however, was all-economy. When a 60-year-old manager arrived to persuade him to leave the plane, the MP assaulted him.The manager in a written complaint said that the MP tried to push him off the steps used to help passengers leave the plane.The Sena today again protested against the flying ban on its leader. Anand Rao Adsul, the Shiv Sena leader in the Lok Sabha, said the party had been waiting for 15 days for a response from the Civil Aviation Ministry to its challenging of the ban.Mr Adsul asserted that the Sena has so far refrained from hungama (drama) since it is a part of the government, but that will change unless Mr Gaikwad's complaints against Air India for poor service are processed, and the ban on him revoked.