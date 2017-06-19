Seen Tiger Shroff's First Look In Munna Michael Song Ding Dang?

The first look of Ding Dang song from Tiger Shroff's forthcoming film Munna Michael was unveiled on Monday. Tiger's look from the song was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. The song is a tribute to actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger's father. Ding Dang also features Munna Michael's lead actress Niddhi Agerwal. It is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. "The song is a tribute to my father. There is no better way I could have done it than as his Munna. Dad is my buddy, my first hero. He's the reason I'm here. That's why for this character I'm trying to live his life," Tiger Shroff, 27, earlier told news agency IANS. Check out the first look of Munna Michael song Ding Dang.
Highlights
- Ding Dang is Tiger's tribute to his father Jackie Shroff
- Tiger Shroff plays Munna, an aspiring dancer in the film
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as in a negative role
First look of #DingDang, the street dance song from #MunnaMichael... Song releases today... 21 July 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/n18a02K3Mu— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2017
Here's the teaser of Ding Dang.
In Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff plays Munna, an aspiring dancer, who idolises King of Pop Michael Jackson. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in a negative role. He plays an event organiser.
Here's Nawazuddin Siddqui's first look from the film.
Earlier in February, Tiger Shroff shared a picture from the sets of Munna Michael while filming Ding Dang. "This one is going to be special #munnamichael," he wrote.
Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan, is Niddhi's debut Bollywood film. After Heropanti and Baaghi, Munna Michael is Tiger Shroff's third film with Sabbir Khan.
After Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 2, Rambo and Student Of The Year 2. In Baaghi 2, he will co-star with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.
Munna Michael releases on July 21.
(With IANS inputs)