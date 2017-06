Seen Tiger Shroff's First Look In Munna Michael Song Ding Dang?

Highlights Ding Dang is Tiger's tribute to his father Jackie Shroff Tiger Shroff plays Munna, an aspiring dancer in the film Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as in a negative role

First look of #DingDang, the street dance song from #MunnaMichael... Song releases today... 21 July 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/n18a02K3Mu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2017

Meriwali Ding Dang Ding Dang #DingDang! Full song out on 19th June. Stay Tuned! #MunnaMichael @nidhhiagerwal @sabbir24x7 @vikirajani @eros_now A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Ab Delhi ka Don bhi dance karega! #MunnaMichaelPoster @ErosNow @iTIGERSHROFF @AgerwalNidhhi @vikirajani @sabbir24x7 @NextGenFilm A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

This one is going to be special #munnamichael @nidhhiagerwal @sabbir24x7 @vikirajani @eros_now @filmsnextgen A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

The first look ofsong from Tiger Shroff's forthcoming film Munna Michael was unveiled on Monday. Tiger's look from the song was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. The song is a tribute to actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger's father.also features's lead actress Niddhi Agerwal. It is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. " The song is a tribute to my father. There is no better way I could have done it than as his Munna. Dad is my buddy, my first hero. He's the reason I'm here. That's why for this character I'm trying to live his life," Tiger Shroff, 27, earlier told news agency IANS. Check out the first look ofsongHere's the teaser ofIn, Tiger Shroff plays Munna, an aspiring dancer, who idolises King of Pop Michael Jackson. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in a negative role. He plays an event organiser.Here's Nawazuddin Siddqui's first look from the film.Earlier in February, Tiger Shroff shared a picture from the sets ofwhile filming. "This one is going to be special #munnamichael," he wrote., directed by Sabbir Khan, is Niddhi's debut Bollywood film . Afterandis Tiger Shroff's third film with Sabbir Khan.After, Tiger Shroff will be seen inand. In, he will co-star with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.releases on July 21.(With IANS inputs)