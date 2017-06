Seen This Pic Of Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan?

Highlights Recently, Big B also shared a pic of Abhishek as a baby Big B is currently in Malta, where he is shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan In Thugs Of Hindostan, he co-stars with Aamir Khan

T 2454 - Hello Ef and all those that come here with their love and wishes .. early morning call .. so Good Night .. pic.twitter.com/RMPNgaCfK2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2017

That is Abhishek a few minutes after birth .. and then before you know it he becomes a strapping 6'3" lad .. kids I tell you .. A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

We once stayed in 1/4th portion of this house on rent , our home in Allahabad.. 17, Clive Road .. I'm the 1950's. ..now visiting it in 1984 in the next pictures .. I do not know how to combine pictures in one frame for Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

Me recovering from my Coolie accident at home and a most caring and loving male nurse - ABHISHEK A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

T 2452 - A Sunday and stepped out with my co stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie .. walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre ! YO pic.twitter.com/hVfqVWrIgB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2017

Of late, superstar Amitabh Bachchan is on a nostalgia spree. After sharing some throwback photos of his son, actor Abhishek and his Allahabad home just a couple of days ago, the 74-year-old actor has now posted a picture of himself with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. The picture features Bachchans with a big smile on their faces. (Thank you for this pic, Mr Bachchan). The only one's missing is Abhishek and Aishwarya's five-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Big B and Jaya Bachchan, who have been married for over 44 years, also have a daughter Shweta, a columnist. Here's the picture shared by Big B.Check out the other throwback pictures which Amitabh Bachchan shared recently Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Malta , where he is shooting for, with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir and Fatima have co-starred together inalso stars Katrina Kaif, who is now promoting, her upcoming film Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina is expected to join the cast later.Big B flew out of Mumbai forshooting a couple a weekends ago. He updated about his schedule on his official blog . This Sunday, Big B posted about going for a movie with Aamir and Fatima. "A Sunday and stepped out with my co-stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie .. walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre ! YO," he wrote on Twitter.is Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's first film together. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.releases next year during Diwali.