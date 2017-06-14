Seen This Pic Of Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan?

Highlights
- Recently, Big B also shared a pic of Abhishek as a baby
- Big B is currently in Malta, where he is shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan
- In Thugs Of Hindostan, he co-stars with Aamir Khan
T 2454 - Hello Ef and all those that come here with their love and wishes .. early morning call .. so Good Night .. pic.twitter.com/RMPNgaCfK2— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2017
Check out the other throwback pictures which Amitabh Bachchan shared recently.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Malta, where he is shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan, with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir and Fatima have co-starred together in Dangal. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif, who is now promoting Jagga Jasoos, her upcoming film Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina is expected to join the cast later.
Big B flew out of Mumbai for Thugs Of Hindostan shooting a couple a weekends ago. He updated about his schedule on his official blog. This Sunday, Big B posted about going for a movie with Aamir and Fatima. "A Sunday and stepped out with my co-stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie .. walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre ! YO," he wrote on Twitter.
T 2452 - A Sunday and stepped out with my co stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie .. walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre ! YO pic.twitter.com/hVfqVWrIgB— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2017
Thugs Of Hindostan is Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's first film together. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
Thugs Of Hindostan releases next year during Diwali.