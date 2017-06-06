See First Pic Of Esha Deol's Baby Bump

Actress Esha Deol, who is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani, posed for a cute picture with old friend Shilarna Vaze. The duo flaunted their baby bumps while they were at the doctor's clinic for sonography, revealed Shilarna's Instagram post. Esha and Shilarna Vaze, now a celebriry chef, co-starred with each other in the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. "Sonography double date!! Both the babies are kicking around just like their moms hahaha! #preggersbff #secondtrimester #goodluckhusbands," Shirlarna wrote with a picture collage of herself with Esha, who is seen wearing a printed black maxi dress. The 35-year-old actresses' pregnancy was confirmed on social media by Hema Malini in April.
Here's Esha Deol's first picture with the baby bump.
"Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes," Hema Malini tweeted about Esha's pregnancy. Esha is the elder daughter of actor couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012.
Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 25, 2017
Esha's younger sister Ahana Deol is married to Vaibhav Vohra. The couple has a two-year-old son Darien.
Esha was last seen on screen as one of the judges of the reality show Roadies. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. For the film, she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her second and third film released in the same year. Esha is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom, Yuva and Dus. After marriage, she starred in films like Kill Them Young and Tell Me O Kkhuda.