Janmashtami 2017: Security Tightened In Mathura Ahead Of Janmashtami, Independence Day

Security has been beefed up in the temple town of Mathura to ensure peaceful celebration of Janmashtami and Independence Day tomorrow, authorities said today.Nearly, 2,500 'Police Mitras', including tea vendors, hawkers and vegetable sellers, have been selected to work with the police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnil Mamgai said.Civilians engaged in community policing will be given identity cards from the administration, he said, adding the system would continue after Janmashtami.The Rapid Action Force (RAF) would strengthen security around important shrines. Nine teams would be sent by the Police Headquarters of which six would be engaged in advance security checks and three would be bomb disposal squads, the officer said.Two squads will have sniffer dogs and would be deputed at the Srikrishna Janmasthan, and the third at Vrindavan, Mamgai said.Police personnel will also be deployed to regulate traffic, the SSP said.Four additional SPs, 18 circle officers, 32 inspectors, 11 SHOs, 243 sub-inspectors, 240 HCP, 1,300 constables, 18 women sub-inspectors, 97 women constables, 59 traffic sub- inspectors, 24 traffic arakshi, 400 homeguards and six companies of RAF, PAC and additional force would be deployed, he said.