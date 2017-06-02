Second Scorpene-Class Submarine Ready For Sea Trials: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said that the 2nd Scorpene-class submarine is ready for sea trial

New Delhi:  The second Scorpene-class submarine is ready for surface sea trials, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday and congratulated engineers of Mazagon Dock Limited, where it has been built.

"Congratulations to MDL engineers as their efforts have moved the second Scorpene class submarine for surface sea trials," Mr Jaitley tweeted.
 
The first Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari has already undergone various trials and is expected to be inducted in the Indian Navy later this year.

The defence minister said that the Scorpene-class submarines will significantly enhance India's naval capability. "These Scorpene class submarines will not only add to our future naval power & strengthen defence, but also make our ocean safe & secure," he said in another tweet.
 
Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built under 'Project 75' of the Indian Navy.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.
 

