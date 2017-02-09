Second Round Of Talks Between Government And Protestors Fail In Manipur

People of Manipur were left disappointed on February 7 as the Centre, state government and the United Naga Council failed to reach a consensus in the second round of tripartite talks to break the economic logjam in the state. The talks failed amid strong speculation of the UNC calling off its protest with the release of their leaders Gaidon Kamei and Stephen Shankril.The Centre had claimed that "substantial progress" was made to resolve the issue after the first round of talks between the stakeholders, held on February 3, in the national capital. Jailed UNC leaders Kamei and Shankril were specially flown to New Delhi to participate in the first round.However, with the second round failing to break the ice, the UNC has decided to continue with its economic blockade - which completed 100 days on February 8 - against the Manipur government's decision to bifurcate Naga dominated areas and create seven new districts.UNC leaders Kamei and Shankril have been remanded for another two weeks in police custody. Interestingly, the state government moved court for a remand plea, which was granted till February 21, after the government, reportedly, assured the unconditional release of the two leaders.The over 100-day long economic blockade has crippled everyday life in Manipur. Long queues at fuel stations have become a common sight in the state capital of Imphal whereas LPG cylinders are being sold for Rs 2,000 each in the black market. With the Manipur election scheduled for March 4, the blockade has also become a major poll issue for the contesting parties.