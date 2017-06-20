Seatbelts On For Jagga Jasoos, Please. Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor Show You How Here's Jagga and Jughead doing what they do best - goofing around

Jagga Jasoos arrives in theatres on July 14
Ranbir and Katrina shared another promotional video
Jagga Jasoos could be the two's last film together
Jagga Jasoos takes flight. Exes Ranbir and Katrina always manage to be super goofy in the promotional videos for the Anurag Basu-directed film. This time, Jagga and Jughead return with an appeal. Those who book tickets to Jagga Jasoos have been promised a fun-filled ride through the world of Jagga - which, from the trailer, reminds us of the Tintin and Madagaskar movies. In parity with the strange world which Jagga promises to take us to, the rules of the theatre playing the movie are also bizarre. Seat belts must not be fastened and emergency doors must be kept locked at all times for their must not be any distraction and no escaping the movie, of course.



Fans, are you ready? Box office numbers will tell. Till then, here's Jagga and Jughead doing what they do best - goofing around.









Fans of



However, Jagga Jasoos appeared to be the last time Katrina and Ranbir will share screen space together. When asked about working together again, the actress recently told mid-day: "It's very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured [to me] to not work on a film together. It will never happen again." But Ranbir clarified Katrina's statement as a 'joke'



Jagga Jasoos arrives in theatres on July 14.





