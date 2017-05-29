News Flash
2 more arrested after video of 14 men molesting two women in UP's Rampur emerged, one was arrested yesterday

Pathankot On Alert After Bag Found With Army Uniforms In It

The area has been cordoned off. Army jawans, police teams and SWAT commandoes have launched a joint operation to find the origins of the bag

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 29, 2017 10:43 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pathankot On Alert After Bag Found With Army Uniforms In It

The bag containing Army uniforms was spotted around 8 pm near Army base.

Pathankot:  Punjab's border district of Pathankot is on high alert after a bag with three Army uniforms in it was found near the Mamoon Army Cantonment Base. The area has been sealed and Army jawans, police teams and commandoes are conducting searches. 

Earlier this month, the police had found two bags with mobile tower batteries in them just a few yards away from the military base. 

An Air Force station in Pathankot was attacked in January last year by heavily armed terrorists who sneaked into India from Pakistan. Seven jawans were killed in the attack. The six terrorists were shot dead after an intense four-day operation.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READDelhi Man Beaten Up After Making 'Don't Urinate In Public' Request, Dies
Mamoon Army Cantonment BasePathankotarmy uniforms

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................