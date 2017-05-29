Pathankot On Alert After Bag Found With Army Uniforms In It

Punjab's border district of Pathankot is on high alert after a bag with three Army uniforms in it was found near the Mamoon Army Cantonment Base. The area has been sealed and Army jawans, police teams and commandoes are conducting searches.Earlier this month, the police had found two bags with mobile tower batteries in them just a few yards away from the military base.An Air Force station in Pathankot was attacked in January last year by heavily armed terrorists who sneaked into India from Pakistan. Seven jawans were killed in the attack. The six terrorists were shot dead after an intense four-day operation.