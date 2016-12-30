'Scripted Drama,' Says BJP After Mulayam Singh Sacks Son Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: "Scripted drama" is the BJP's evaluation of what is unfolding in Lucknow, where Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav sacked his son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister from the party this evening. The party's Srikant Sharma alleged that the state's ruling party is attempting to divert attention from the "all-round failures" of the Akhilesh Yadav government ahead of assembly elections in the state.
"Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has betrayed the people of Uttar Pradesh with the all-round failures of his government. He has not fulfilled any promise. People are feeling betrayed. What is happening in SP is a scripted drama to divert people's attention," Mr Sharma said, stating that the young Mr Yadav had built his campaign for the 2012 election around a promise of good law and order and governance in a state angry with the then Mayawati government.
The people of the state, Mr Sharma said, would however not be fooled by the Samajwadi Party. "There is a wave in our support," the BJP leader claimed, also blaming Akhilesh Yadav for UP's poor law and order record in the last five years; the chief minister, he said, also has charge of the home ministry after all.
The Congress has described it as the Samajwadi Party's internal matter. "Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have raised the development issue in UP and we will stick on it," said the party's Randeep Surjewala.
The Uttar Pradesh election, dates for which are expected to be announced next week, is being seen as a battle that will set the tone for the 2019 national election. The BJP and Mayawati's BSP are seen as strong contenders who will benefit from a split in the Samajwadi Party.
Mulayam Singh has expelled Akhilesh Yadav for six years along with his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, a senior party leader for anti-party activities.