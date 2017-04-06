Schools, Colleges Close, Highway Blocked After Rare April Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed today due to landslides and shooting stones as the state received fresh snowfall across the Valley, prompting the authorities to close schools and colleges.Residents of Srinagar woke up to rain and snowfall, which is rare in the month of April. People are advised to take precaution as the rising water-level due to rain and snow may lead to flooding in certain areas.The weather department officials in Srinagar said moderate to heavy snowfall was reported from higher reaches of the valley. Snow and rain over the past three days have forced the state government to close schools in the valley till Sunday."Schools and colleges shall remain closed till Sunday. Let's hope that the weather improves before that," an education department official said.Many areas in Srinagar are water-logged. This, coupled with fresh snowfall this morning has impacted election campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir, which is scheduled to have by-elections in Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary constituencies on April 9 and 12 respectively.(With inputs from PTI)