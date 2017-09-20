Schools Closed For A Week Due To Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Arnia

For the last one week, schools at the international border at Arnia in Jammu and Kashmir are shut due to incessant shelling by Pakistan. The panic-stricken students and staff say the situation is just not conducive for studies."There is no future for the children living in border areas, there was firing just now, we don't know when will the firing take place again, I don't think the schools will open till Diwali now," said Jyoti, a student.The last one week saw repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Arnia sector. Pakistan targeted several BSF posts and villages close to the international border. Two people including a woman and a BSF jawan were killed in Pak firing and eight civilians were injured. Many houses were badly damaged in Pakistani shelling.Following Pakistani shelling, 50 schools have been closed in border belt of Arnia sector with a total enrolment of 5,000 students."The firing was on for the last five days. I am staying with my family at my home only. I don't know when will firing resume and where will the shells land," said Vishav, another student.Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has appealed for forces to stop cross border shelling. Speaking at a public rally in the border town of Tanghdhar near the Line of Control, she said India must show magnanimity and lend a hand of peace towards Pakistan."Our state has been sandwiched between our country India and Pakistan. When there is war we suffer the most. It is most unfortunate that we are talking about schools and colleges and hospitals and in the same breath we are taking about bunkers to save us from shelling," Ms Mufti said.