Gurgaon Schoolboy Murder: Bombay High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ryan School Trustees

Justice Ajey Gadkari also directed the applicants- group's CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents Augustine Pinto, the founding chairman, and Grace Pinto, the group's managing director, to submit their passports to the Mumbai police commissioner.

All India | | Updated: September 14, 2017 19:13 IST
In connection to school boy Pradyuman's murder, bail for three of the school's trustees were rejected

Mumbai:  The Bombay High Court today rejected the transit anticipatory bail applications of three trustees of Ryan International Group but granted them interim protection from arrest till tomorrow to enable them to file appeal.

Justice Ajey Gadkari also directed the applicants- group's CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents Mr Augustine Pinto, the founding chairman, and Ms Grace Pinto, the group's managing director, to submit their passports to the Mumbai police commissioner.

The Pintos had approached the high court seeking transit anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in the toilet of a school run by the Ryan group in Gurgaon on September 8.

They had sought pre-arrest bail till they could move the court concerned in Haryana.

"The applications... stand rejected. The interim relief granted to them earlier shall continue till tomorrow 5 pm," the judge said.

Mr Barun Thakur, the father of the victim boy, had intervened in the matter, opposing the Pintos' bail pleas.

