School Teacher Suspended For Comments To Girl Student In Odisha

A school teacher in Odisha's Angul district was suspended on Friday on charge of passing objectionable remarks towards a standard-VIII girl student.The accused identified as Laxminarayan Prasad Bhujabal (37), an assistant teacher at Patakamunda High School in Chhendipada block of the district, has been placed under suspension based on a report from the district education officer (DEO), Angul district additional magistrate (ADM) Srinivas Behera said.The ADM said the teacher was been found guilty of passing objectionable remarks towards the girl student in the school campus on December 28 last year.As the girl informed about her teacher's remarks to the villagers, they gathered at the school and lodged a complaint.