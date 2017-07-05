SBI Multi-Currency Card: Fees, Limits And How It Works

Travelling abroad? The State Bank Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card is a smart & safe way to carry money. More:https://t.co/eXi23NwkPlpic.twitter.com/v00ihNgBwQ — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 17, 2017

Do you often travel abroad? Do your journeys begin with a hectic process of conversion into foreign currency? State Bank of India or SBI is offering a multi-currency card aimed at providing seamless transactions on travel to foreign countries. The multi-currency product, called SBI Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card, provides a "smart and safe" way to carry money while travelling abroad. This was said by India's largest bank SBI on microblogging site Twitter. Multi-currency cards are prepaid cards which can dispense cash in multiple currencies based on the currencies supported at the ATM.How it worksSBI's Foreign Travel Card enables customers to carry travel money in digital form by loading one or more of the supported currencies, according to its website. Issued by SBI, pursuant to license by electronic payments solutions company MasterCard Asia/Pacific, the SBI Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card supports four currencies - US dollars, British pounds, euros and Singapore dollars. This chip-and-PIN-protected prepaid card can be used to withdraw money from over two million ATMs worldwide accepting MasterCard cards, or to pay for goods and services in shops, restaurants and hotels around the globe, the website added.Here are some other things to know about the State Bank Multi-Currency Card:SBI Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card is not linked to your bank accountLike travellers cheques, customers can lock in the exchange rate on the day of rechargeSBI Foreign Travel Card can hold up to four currencies in digital formUnlike credit or debit cards, SBI foreign travel card help avoid exchange rate fluctuationsFrom security point of view, it offers the benefit of not being linked to a bank accountThe card can be loaded with funds multiple times until the expiry dateHow to rechargeCustomers have to take their SBI foreign travel card along with a valid passport, PAN Card, Form 60 and Form A2 (available at branches) to the bank's branches issuing the product."If you think you may need to have your State Bank Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card reloaded whilst travelling overseas, you can leave a completed Form A2, a copy of your PAN Card/Form 60 and passport, plus a letter authorising a family member or friend in India to carry out the reload on your behalf," SBI said.SBI charges a fee, called "reload fee", for recharging this prepaid card.SecurityThe Multi-Currency Card "doesn't have your name or any other personal details on it, so your identity is secure if the card is lost or stolen".The State Bank Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card is available immediately upon application at a branch and is supported by a 24/7 Card Services team.The State Bank Foreign Travel Card cannot be used at ATMs or merchants in India, Nepal and Bhutan, as per FEMA regulations. The same also applies for internet purchases where the website is registered in India, Nepal or Bhutan, or at websites accepting payment in rupees or the currencies of Nepal and Bhutan.FeesInitial purchase and load or reload fee are applicable on the SBI travel card. While the initial purchase and load fee is Rs 100 plus taxes, reloads are charged at Rs 50 plus taxes. Also, ATM fees in the four foreign currencies are applicable. These are $1.75 per ATM withdrawal in case of US dollars. Other fees per ATM withdrawal are 1.25 British pounds, 1.50 euros and $2 singapore dollars, as per the SBI Travel Card website - multicurrencycashpassport.com/sbi.LimitsAmong other limits, SBI Foreign Travel Card comes with a minimum load amount requirement of $200 or currency equivalent.Also, customers can withdraw a maximum amount of $10,000 or currency equivalent from ATMs or spend at merchants in any 24 hours, the website noted.