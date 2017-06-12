SBI Cash Transaction, Cheque Book And New Debit Card Charges. Details Here

, India's biggest lender, has started charging for various services including ATM withdrawal using its Buddy app and cash transaction through banking correspondents from June 1. It has also revised charges for various services like issuance of cheque books, exchange of soiled notes and online transfer of funds through Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) with effect from June 1. India's biggest bank has clarified that customers of its mobile wallet State Bank Buddy will be charged Rs. 25 for every ATM withdrawal. SBI's app - State Bank Buddy - enables its customers to withdraw cash from ATMs using the bank's mobile wallet. However, savings bank accounts will continue to get eight free ATM transactions (five at SBI ATMs and three at ATMs of other banks) in metros and 10 free transactions in non-metros (five at SBI ATMs and three at ATMs of other banks), the public sector lender added.The limit of four ATM withdrawals per month only applies to the Basic Savings Banks Deposit Accounts, SBI added. State Bank of India's basic savings account is a limited-services bank account aimed at poorer sections of society to encourage them to start saving without any burden of charges or fees, according to the bank's website. This type of bank account comes with an ATM-cum-debit free of cost and no annual maintenance charges. A basic savings bank deposit account holder is not eligible to open or keep any other savings bank account.SBI has also revised charges for other services for its customers, from June 1. Here are the key changes:: Customers with a Basic Savings Bank Deposit will get four free withdrawals (including ATM) in a month, after which withdrawals will be charged - at Rs. 50 plus service tax at an SBI branch and at Rs. 20 plus service tax at other bank ATMs.: SBI said that issuance of new debit cards will be charged from June 1 and only the RuPay Classic Card will be issued for free.Online fund transfer through IMPS will now be charged Rs. 5 plus service tax for amounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh; Rs. 15 plus service tax for above Rs. 1 lakh and up to Rs. 2 lakh, and Rs. 25 plus service tax for amounts above Rs. 2 lakh and up to Rs. 5 lakh.: From June 1, a customer with a Basic Savings Bank Deposit will have to pay Rs. 30 plus service tax for a 10-leaf cheque book, Rs. 75 with service tax for a 25-leaf cheque book and Rs. 150 plus service tax for a 50-leaf cheque book.: SBI said exchanging up to 20 soiled notes or for value up to Rs. 5,000 will not attract any charges. However, more than 20 pieces of soiled notes will attract a charge of Rs. 2 per piece or Rs. 5 per Rs. 1,000 plus service tax whichever is higher on the entire tender, the bank said. For example, for 25 pieces of Rs. 500, which is equal to Rs. 12,500, the charges will be Rs. 2 per piece (Rs. 50 plus service tax) or Rs. 5 per Rs. 1,000 (Rs. 62.50 plus service tax). The amount charged will be Rs. 62.50 plus service tax.: SBI said cash deposits of up to Rs. 10,000 (in multiples of 100) through banking correspondents will be charged at 0.25 per cent of the value with a minimum of Rs. 2 and maximum of Rs. 8 plus service tax. Cash withdrawal of up to Rs. 2,000 (in multiples of 100) through the same channel will be charged at Rs. 2.50 per cent of the transaction value (minimum of Rs. 6) plus service tax.