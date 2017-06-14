Saudi Aramco Seeks Exclusive Talks Over India Oil Refinery Stake: Oil Minister

The proposed talks come as Saudi Arabia seeks to secure customers for its oil amidst a global supply glut.
With the 1.2 million bpd refinery, the world's largest, India wants to have a greater say in the global fuel trade, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters in New Delhi.
The country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp will initially hold a 50 percent stake in the project, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp will own 25 percent each.
