Satisfied With Abu Salem's Conviction, Says Former Mumbai Top Cop Rakesh Maria

Retired Indian Police Service officer Rakesh Maria, who headed the probe into the 1993 Mumbai blasts, today welcomed the conviction of six people including terrorists Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem."People who hatched the conspiracy with Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai got convicted. It is a good judgement and I am satisfied with it," Mr Maria, former Mumbai Police Commissioner, said."People like Dossa and Salem, who got convicted today, were involved in planning, conspiracy and finance in the Mumbai blasts," he said. "The investigation which our team carried out was accepted by the judiciary. This shows our investigation was right," he added.Mustafa Dossa was convicted on charges of conspiracy and murder, and Abu Salem was found guilty of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai before the blasts.Mr Maria said the Mumbai Police team who investigated the case did "massive work day and night".Mumbai saw at least 13 blasts on March 12, 1993, which killed 257 people and left some 700 injured.The targeted locations included Air India building, Bombay Stock Exchange and Zaveri Bazar, among others.