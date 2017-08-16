Sarbananda Sonowal Rushes To Delhi To Discuss Flood Problem With PM Modi

Following the third spell of devastating flood hitting the state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today rushed to the National Capital to discuss the problem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who jetted off to New Delhi on Wednesday, would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of preliminary damage of the third wave of flood that lashed the state affecting 24 districts," an official statement said.Besides drawing the attention of the Prime Minister on the destruction caused by the flood affecting nearly 34 lakh people, Mr Sonowal would also discuss the probable modus operandi for thrashing out a permanent solution to flood and erosion.The third wave of devastating flood has so far claimed the lives of 39 people across the state, taking the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood related incidents in Assam to 123.While paying a day-long visit to Guwahati, PM Modi had announced a total package of Rs 2,350 crore for the North East."Chief Minister Sonowal would also request Narendra Modi to constitute an inter-ministerial team headed by a Cabinet Minister to visit the flood ravaged Assam and assess the post flood impact and loss in terms of lives and properties," the statement said.Mr Sonowal would also request Modi to involve neighbouring states and Bhutan for hammering out a permanent solution to flood in Assam.Earlier, PM Modi called Sonowal twice in as many days and expressed his concern over the recurrence of floods and the widespread destruction it caused.Mr Sonowal is likely to hold discussion with the line departments in New Delhi regarding studying the course of the Brahmaputra and carrying out dredging throughout the entire course of the river from Sadiya to Dhubri, it added.