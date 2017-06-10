Sara Ali Khan Spotted In Kedarnath For Recce Of Her Debut Film

Sara Ali Khan is all set for her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's film Kadarnath and recently joined him for a recce in Uttarakhand, reports Times Of India. Sara, 23, is the daughter of actress Amrita Singh and her ex-husband Saif Ali Khan. Sara will debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, who was also launched by Abhishek Kapoor in 2013 film Kai Po Che!. The Times Of India report said that Sara and Abhishek with their team trekked for 22 km and also attended the morning aarti on Friday at the temple. Kedaranth is a love story and will reportedly go on floors later this year.
Meanwhile, reports of Sara's debut broke the Internet soon after she was spotted dining with Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant last weekend. When asked about co-starring with Sara in Abhishek's film, Sushant, who is the star of new release Raabta, diplomatically told news agency PTI: "We still have to sign the film so I can't say much about working with Sara."
A lot has been written and scratched about Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut. Earlier, it was reported that filmmaker Karan Johar would handle Sara Ali Khan's launch. Sara was rumoured to debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2. After that it was reported that Sara's debut film with be backed by Salman Khan, who would also launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the same film.
Sara Ali Khan is a social media celebrity even before she's started her career in films. Several fan clubs in Sara's name are dedicatedly keeping up with the going-to-be actress' daily informs.
