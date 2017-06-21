Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor Spotted Together, Dressed Almost Identically

Sara and Jhanvi were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday and pictures of them together will make you wonder whether they planned to coordinate their airport wardrobes or not

All India | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2017 14:35 IST
Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were spotted looking like this at the Mumbai airport

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Jhanvi and Sara are also spotted hanging out are parties
  2. Sara will begin filming her Bollywood debut soon
  3. A confirmation on Jhanvi 's maiden Bollywood film is still awaited
Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor. 'nuff said. The two star kids were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening and pictures of them together will make you wonder whether they planned to coordinate their airport wardrobes or not. Both Jhanvi and Sara opted for Chikankari suits - Jhanvi added splashes of colour with a printed dupatta, green pants and pop nail colour while Sara stuck to white for all. Jhanvi and Sara, both of who are on the brink of joining Bollywood, are also experts at turning heads in showbiz parties. Pictures of them hanging out at gatherings and otherwise, reveal they make great friends too. Jhanvi, 19, is Sridevi's elder daughter while Sara, 24, is Saif Ali Khan's eldest one.

Here's how Jhanvi and Sara were twinning at the airport.
 
sara ali khan

Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport

Sara Ali Khan is already prepping for her maiden Bollywood project Kedarnath while Jhanvi's filmmaker father Boney Kapoor confirmed that Jhanvi will be launched in a Karan Johar film, which fans are expecting to be Student Of The Year 2, also featuring Tiger Shroff. About Jhanvi's career plans, Sridevi told DNA: "She wanted to have a career in acting and we are supportive. And I will be as supportive as my mother was to me when I started my career. Obviously in her happiness is our happiness and we are happy to support her in all her endeavours."

Meanwhile, about Sarah's move to join Bollywood, Saif told DNA that he wanted Sara to have lived and worked in New York but later clarified in an interview to Hindustan Times, saying: "She wanted to have a career in acting and we are supportive. And I will be as supportive as my mother was to me when I started my career. Obviously in her happiness is our happiness and we are happy to support her in all her endeavours."

Watch this space more on Bollywood's new BFFs.
 

Jhanvi KapoorSara Ali Khan

