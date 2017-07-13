'Sara Ali Khan Is A Beautiful Bundle Of Energy,' Says Her Director Sara Ali Khan is debuting opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's film

Sara Ali Khan and Abhishek Kapoor in kedarnath. (Image courtesy: Abhishek Kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor Kedarnath is a story set on a pilgrimage, says the director Sara has been cast opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Rock On!! Sara will star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking about Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor said, "Kedarnath is a love story set on a pilgrimage. I believe it is important to look inwards as filmmakers and soak in the vast beauty of this country, its culture and its stories. Our country is a treasure trove of spiritual experiences, and I would like to present that to our people. I believe Kedarnath is a story that the world will want to watch.''



There is already a lot of hype in the media about Sara's debut.



Abhishek Kapoor's last film Fitoor turned out to be a disaster at the box office. He is now looking forward to making a successful comeback. "I have seen many failures in my life. From my career as an actor to my directorial debut, failure teaches you a lot. Fitoor taught me that every idea comes with a certain budget and one needs to operate within that,'' he said.



Not just the director of the film but the lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput too is hoping Kedarnath does well as his last film Raabta with Kriti Sanon turned out to be a big dud. Here's hoping debutante Sara Ali Khan brings some good luck for these two men in desperate need of a hit.



