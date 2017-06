Sara Ali Khan Goes Out To Dinner With Mom Amrita Singh And First Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput

Highlights Sara has reportedly been roped in by Abhishek Kapoor for his next venture Sara will be seen opposite Sushant in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath Film's shoot will reportedly begin by the year-end

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput photographed outside a Mumbai restaurant

Sara, Sushant, Amrita Singh and Abhishek Kapoor photographed outside a Mumbai restaurant

#saraalikhan #aryankhan #shahrukhkhan A post shared by sara ali khan pataudi fc (@saraalikhanx) on May 25, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

#AllAboutLastNight with the young Super Girls #janvhikapoor @janhvikapoor6 #SaraAliKhan @saraalikhanx A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 26, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

3 monkeys jus hanging.....don't ask me why,but we had fun....ones name #saraalikhan .....the other @namratapurohit A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Keeping it classy by day and night. Photo and idea courtesy - my fav Khan ! #gameonpoint #beforeandafterashower #workhardtoplayharder #howweroll A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

#SaraAliKhan in a #Sabyasachi Brocade & Crystal Lehenga #VintageTulleDupatta Spring Couture 2017 #TheUdaipurCollection #HandCraftedInIndia #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @saraalikhanx @saraalikhann @officialsaraalikhan A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 7, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

Actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara was photographed with actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday. Sara, 24, is making her debut opposite Sushant in director Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath , according to a Mumbai Mirror report. Abhishek, who also helmed Sushant's debut filmin 2013, dined with Sara and Sushant. Sara's mother Amrita Singh (Saif's first wife) also joined the trio. In the pictures that are now on the Internet, Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in cold-shoulder River Island dress while Amrita Singh was seen dressed in a black top paired with denims. See pictures here:The shoot of Abhishek Kapoor's filmis expected to begin by the year-end. The film will reportedly be shot entirely in India."The script is unique and is being worked upon at the moment. It's high on production value; the schedule in Kedarnath will be extensive. Ekta and Abhishek want to secure all aspects of the project before they roll," a source told Mumbai Mirror Recently, Sara Ali Khan spotted bonding with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan and Nimrat Kaur at Karan Johar's birthday bash on May 25, which had a guest list of 128 invitees. Here's the picture, in which Shah Rukh and Aryan can be seen hanging out with Sara at the party.Here are more pictures from KJo's party:In May, a photoshoot of Sara Ali Khan was posted by designer Sabyasachi on Instagram:Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will reportedly also star opposite Salman Khan's bother-in-law Aayush Sharma (in his debut film). The 51-year-old actor, who will be launching his sister Arpita's husband in a romantic film, has reportedly approached Sara for the role of the female lead.