Sara Ali Khan Goes Out To Dinner With Mom Amrita Singh And First Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara was photographed with actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday. Sara, 24, is making her debut opposite Sushant in director Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. Abhishek, who also helmed Sushant's debut film Kai Po Che in 2013, dined with Sara and Sushant. Sara's mother Amrita Singh (Saif's first wife) also joined the trio. In the pictures that are now on the Internet, Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in cold-shoulder River Island dress while Amrita Singh was seen dressed in a black top paired with denims. See pictures here:
The shoot of Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedranath is expected to begin by the year-end. The film will reportedly be shot entirely in India.
"The script is unique and is being worked upon at the moment. It's high on production value; the schedule in Kedarnath will be extensive. Ekta and Abhishek want to secure all aspects of the project before they roll," a source told Mumbai Mirror.
Recently, Sara Ali Khan spotted bonding with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan and Nimrat Kaur at Karan Johar's birthday bash on May 25, which had a guest list of 128 invitees. Here's the picture, in which Shah Rukh and Aryan can be seen hanging out with Sara at the party.
Here are more pictures from KJo's party:
Last month, Sara Ali Khan was pictured working out with Malaika Arora and Nimrat Kaur.
In May, a photoshoot of Sara Ali Khan was posted by designer Sabyasachi on Instagram:
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will reportedly also star opposite Salman Khan's bother-in-law Aayush Sharma (in his debut film). The 51-year-old actor, who will be launching his sister Arpita's husband in a romantic film, has reportedly approached Sara for the role of the female lead.