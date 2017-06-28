Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanyata Is Logging Their Europe Vacation Online. See Pics

Highlights
- The Dutts' Europe tour kicked off with a taste of Rome and Italy
- Shahraan and Iqra are experts at photobombing
- On Eid, Maanyata and Mr Dutt enjoyed a dinner date in the French Riviera
However, Maanyata's holiday pictures prove that the Dutt children are experts at photobombing. "The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and to seek out ways to make life better for those around us" - while Maanyata appeared to be relaxing in the pic with this caption, Iqra and Mr Dutt adorably photobombed her in the background. In her poolside pic in a scarlet swim-wear, Shahraan can also be seen jumping out of the water.
Meanwhile, they are enjoying everything French to the fullest: "The things that we love tell us what we are....loving the French Riviera," she captioned her picture in resort wear while another one read: "In to the south of France....everything gets beautiful."
The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and to seek out ways to make life better for those around us #snttropez #love #grace #positivity #nikkibeach #familytime #familyholiday #friendslikefamily #summervacation #mytrip #traveldiaries #dutts #shahraandutt #iqradutt #france #frenchriviera #beautifullife #thankyougod
The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and to seek out ways to make life better for those around us #snttropez #love #grace #positivity #nikkibeach #familytime #familyholiday #friendslikefamily #summervacation #mytrip #traveldiaries #dutts #shahraandutt #iqradutt #france #frenchriviera #beautifullife #thankyougod
Sanjay Dutt wrapped the shooting of his comeback film Bhoomi some time back and is awaiting the movie to hit theatres on September 22. His upcoming movies include Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Torbaaz and Munna Bhai 3.