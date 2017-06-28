Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanyata Is Logging Their Europe Vacation Online. See Pics

Shahraan and Iqra are experts at photobombing

All India | Written by | Updated: June 28, 2017 17:19 IST
Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata by the pool in Monaco (courtesy: maanayata)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Dutts' Europe tour kicked off with a taste of Rome and Italy
  2. Shahraan and Iqra are experts at photobombing
  3. On Eid, Maanyata and Mr Dutt enjoyed a dinner date in the French Riviera
Actor Sanjay Dutt is touring Europe with his family. Mr Dutt's wife Maanyata is busy updating her Instagram with vacation posts every day while their children Shahraan and Iqra contribute by posing like the little star kids they are. The Dutts' Europe tour kicked off with a taste of Rome and Italy earlier this month and they can currently be spotted enjoying the sun, sea and the sand in the French Riviera. On Eid, Maanyata and Mr Dutt enjoyed a dinner date minus the children, reveals Maanyata's Instagram. "Eid dinner with my best half," she captioned one of the pictures. On behalf of the Dutts, she wrote: "Wishing you all a very happy and peaceful Eid. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe."

However, Maanyata's holiday pictures prove that the Dutt children are experts at photobombing. "The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and to seek out ways to make life better for those around us" - while Maanyata appeared to be relaxing in the pic with this caption, Iqra and Mr Dutt adorably photobombed her in the background. In her poolside pic in a scarlet swim-wear, Shahraan can also be seen jumping out of the water.

Meanwhile, they are enjoying everything French to the fullest: "The things that we love tell us what we are....loving the French Riviera," she captioned her picture in resort wear while another one read: "In to the south of France....everything gets beautiful."
 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Sanjay Dutt wrapped the shooting of his comeback film Bhoomi some time back and is awaiting the movie to hit theatres on September 22. His upcoming movies include Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Torbaaz and Munna Bhai 3.
 

