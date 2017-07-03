'Sanjay Dutt Biopic To Release As Per Schedule In March 2018,' Says Director Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has refuted reports that suggested his next directorial venture, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt will clash at the box office with Salman Khan's next on Eid 2018

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt on sets of the film



Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has refuted reports that suggested his next directorial venture, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt will clash at the box office with Salman Khan's next on Eid 2018. The 54-year-old director said that his film would release as per schedule on March 30 next year , reported news agency PTI. In a statement, Mr Hirani said: "All these are baseless rumours. The film will release as per schedule in March 2018," reported PTI. The biographical drama film is being produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of actor Sanjay Dutt in the film.The Sanjay Dutt biopic is part of a three-film deal signed by Fox Star Studios with Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film will focus on Mr Dutt's formative years, his relationship with his father Sunil Dutt and his struggles coping up with the loss of his mother and his affairs.Ranbir Kapoor's pictures as Sanjay Dutt from the sets of the film had gone viral on social media in April.Dia Mirza will feature as Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's wife in the film. Manisha Koirala will portray the role of Nargis Dutt.In an earlier interview with PTI, Manisha Koirala said that she is 'excited' to be portraying the role of Nargis Dutt in the biopic. "It is a great opportunity and honour to be playing Nargis Dutt ji on-screen. She is a legendary figure. I hope I do justice to the chance that is given to me. I am excited and kicked about it," PTI quoted theactress as saying.The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.(With PTI inputs)