The meeting, being held at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan, will review the work done by allied organisations of the Sangh Parivar

All India | | Updated: September 01, 2017 18:09 IST
Sangh Parivar Coordination Meeting Starts At Vrindavan

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh are likely to attend the RSS meet (PTI)

Vrindavan:  A three-day meeting of the Sangh Parivar began in Vrindavan today with its top leaders including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president Amit Shah in attendance.

Forty allied organisations of the Parivar are taking part in the meeting being chaired by Mr Bhagwat. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh; senior Sangh members Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Pravin Togadia are expected to attend the meeting.

Mr Shah, along with BJP organisation secretary Ram Lal, reached Vrindavan following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi amid talks of a cabinet reshuffle.

The meeting, being held at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan, will review the work done by the organisations, a senior functionary said. Issues such as attacks on RSS cadre in Left-ruled Kerala and violence in Haryana after the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be discussed, he said.

This will be the first big meeting of the RSS in Uttar Pradesh after the BJP came to power in the state earlier this year.

RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya called the meet a routine affair as a platform for all sections of the Parivar to share details on the work done by them.
 

