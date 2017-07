'Sangh Doesn't Support Any Kind Of Violence,' Says RSS' Manmohan Vaidya

Calling for an end to politicisation of incidents of cow vigilantism, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said it does not support any kind of violence linked to cow protection and demanded action against those found guilty.RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya's remarks came at a time when the opposition is trying to corner the government in Parliament over killings by the so-called cow vigilantes."Instead of connecting it (violence in the name of cow protection) to the RSS, action should be taken and those who are found guilty should be punished. Law should take its own course," he told reporters in Jammu yesterday.Mr Vaidya, who was replying to questions on incidents of lynching and violence linked to cow protection, said, "Sangh does not support any kind of violence. We have said it earlier and made it clear earlier too.""'Gau raksha' is a different issue. The movement of gau raksha has been going on for hundreds of years. These incidents have been happening for years together. It is not that it has happened for the first time," he said.The RSS leader said the media is trying to connect it to a kind of ideology and the opposition is trying to politicise the issue. "It is wrong. The RSS has never supported violence. Doing politics over it and demeaning a part of the society, it is not good," he said.The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's three-day conclave, the first such meet in Jammu and Kashmir since Independence, ended yesterday. Issues related to the situation in the state, country and several other topics were discussed.The Akhil Bhartiya Pracharak conference from July 18-20 was held following the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and against the backdrop of the worsening security situation and increasing militancy in Kashmir. As many as 195 pracharaks (preachers), heads of all allied organisations of RSS and top leaders took part in the conference, in which its chief Mohan Bhagwat, senior leaders Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal also participated.On the election of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind as the country's 14th president, he said as all lawmakers have chosen him as president and it should be respected. "It is a welcome step. He has been a BJP activist and governor. It was a decision of the party," he said.