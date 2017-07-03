Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Ishaqzaade Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra Return Both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are excited about working with the Khosla Ka Ghosla! director in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Ishaqzaade - five years of mixed fortunes at the box office. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is a quirky story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different Indias in their attitudes, thinking and approach but what unites them is their mistrust, suspicion and hate for the other. Talking about the movie, director Dibakar Banerjee said, "This feels like my first film, again. I've had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can't stand each other but can't survive without each other."



Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will present Arjun and Parineeti's onscreen rapport in a dramatic thriller.

SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR soooo excited for this one!!! @arjunk26#DibakarBanerjeepic.twitter.com/RChUxenMxa — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 3, 2017



The 32-year-old actor said he's all ready to be faraar with Parineeti and the director. "It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co- actor. Dibakar Banerjee is a name synonymous with being the torchbearer of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can't wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon," said Arjun.



Meanwhile,



Before this, Yash Raj Films and Dibakar Banerjee have collaborated on award winning film Titli, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and critically acclaimed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!.



Well, let's hope the audience finds their ishq back with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.





