Samajwadi Party's 'Cycle Track' May Go Smartphone, Samajwadi Pension Way

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadavs's cycle track project may hit a dead end as the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to conduct a feasibility study to ascertain its utility.Minister of State for Urban Development Girish Yadav said the new government is planning to conduct a feasibility study of the cycle tracks so as to ascertain its utility, before deciding their fate.'Cycle' is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party which ruled the state for five years before it was uprooted by the BJP tsunami during the recent Assembly elections which saw the party and its allies storm to power with three- fourth majority in the 403-member House.The red and green demarcation pillars along the cycle tracks have drawn criticism from SP's political rivals, who saw in it camouflaged party publicity as the SP flag is red and green."A study is being carried out on the feasibility of the cycle tracks. The report will be submitted to the state government, which will decide the next course of action," he said.However, he said any decision taken in this regard will be arrived at keeping in mind the interest of the public. "May be, in the next couple of days we will be able to take a decision," he said to a question.The Samajwadi Smartphone Yojana, a pet project of Akhilesh Yadav which promised free smart phones to people, appears as good as scrapped with the Yogi Adityanath government taking no decision on its continuation."No decision has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to continue the scheme," Additional Chief Secretary (IT and Electronics) Sanjiv Saran told PTI.