Samajwadi Party Leader Suffers Heart Attack At Meeting With Akhilesh Yadav, Dies

A senior Samajwadi Party leader Uma Shankar Chowdhary passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on Saturday during a meeting being chaired by party president Akhilesh Yadav at the party office.As he complained of cardiac distress, he was rushed to the Civil hospital but he collapsed.Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and some former ministers visited the hospital as soon as they heard of Mr Chowdhary's death.Akhilesh Yadav said the death of such a dedicated party leader was a great loss to the socialist movement.Senior leaders Ahmad Hasan, Rajendra Chowdhary and many others condoled the sudden death of Mr Chowdhary.