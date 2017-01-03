Samajwadi Party 'Cycle': A Prize Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Are Racing For

Akhilesh Yadav called father Mulayam ingh Yadav today morning

After the phone call, Mulayam Singh took a chartered flight from Delhi to Lucknow

Akhilesh Yadav is our National President, says Naresh Agrawal

Ram Gopal Yadav meets Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'

"We told the Election Commission that most party MPs, MLAs and MLCs are with Akhilesh. So the party led by him is the true Samajwadi Party and should get the party symbol," says Ram Gopal Yadav

Ram Gopal went to Election Commission office with others Samajwadi Party leaders including Naresh Agrawal, K.P. Nanda, Abhishek Mishra and Akshay Yadav

The Akhilesh Yadav camp has knocked on the door of the Election Commission to stake claim to the cycle - the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party known to people for years and thus, an incredible asset for the coming elections in Uttar Pradesh. This afternoon, Mulayam Singh's cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, a longtime confidante of his son Akhilesh Yadav, met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. Yadav Senior has already staked his claim. Given the closeness of the election - its dates can be announced anytime - and the time required to decide the matter, the Election Commission may choose to suspend or freeze the symbol and not grant it to either side.