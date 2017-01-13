Samajwadi Party Cycle Dispute: Election Commission To Decide Between Mulayam, Akhilesh Today

Akhilesh Yadav had made his party symbol - the cycle - immensely popular during the last UP elections

New Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav is in Delhi and is expected to be personally explain to the Election Commission today why he should be granted the Samajwadi Party's "cycle" symbol for next month's Uttar Pradesh elections. He has been challenged for both the symbol and the post of Samajwadi Party president by his son and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who claims the support of an overwhelming majority of party leaders and workers. Akhilesh Yadav is in Lucknow and will be represented at the Election Commission hearing today by his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav, who is steering his rebellion against his father.