Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav Addresses The Media In Lucknow: Highlights

Ram Gopal Yadav has called an emergency meeting of the party on Sunday.

You (Ram Gopal Yadav) are very well versed that no one apart from the national president can call such a meeting.

In the last few days you have broken the discipline of the party many times, you have weakened the party with your actions.

In these circumstances , you are expelled from the party for 6 years.

I had expelled Ram Gopal Yadav earlier too. But I reinstated him as he asked for forgiveness. Then why has he done all this again?

Ram Gopal Yadav is spoiling the future of the Chief Minister but he just doesn't understand.

Was I never the Chief Minister? I never was part of any such controversy.

We appeal to all party workers not to take part in the meeting called by Ram Gopal Yadav. It will be a breach of party discipline.

Doesn't Akhilesh Yadav understand that Ram Gopal Yadav is spoiling his future. Who was making him Chief Minister? I made him Chief Minister.

Am I unhealthy? I meet more people and undertake more tours than these people. But I thought let me make him Chief Minister.

I am telling you Ram Gopal Yadav has ensured his future is over.

Akhilesh Yadav expelled from Samajwadi Party for 6 years.

Have to save the party. That is the objective.

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav are addressing the media after sending a show cause notice to his son, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Here are the highlights: