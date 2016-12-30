Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav Addresses The Media In Lucknow: Highlights

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother Shivpal addressing the media in Lucknow.
Lucknow:
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav are addressing the media after sending a show cause notice to his son, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Here are the highlights:
- Ram Gopal Yadav has called an emergency meeting of the party on Sunday.
- You (Ram Gopal Yadav) are very well versed that no one apart from the national president can call such a meeting.
- In the last few days you have broken the discipline of the party many times, you have weakened the party with your actions.
- In these circumstances , you are expelled from the party for 6 years.
- I had expelled Ram Gopal Yadav earlier too. But I reinstated him as he asked for forgiveness. Then why has he done all this again?
- Ram Gopal Yadav is spoiling the future of the Chief Minister but he just doesn't understand.
- Was I never the Chief Minister? I never was part of any such controversy.
- We appeal to all party workers not to take part in the meeting called by Ram Gopal Yadav. It will be a breach of party discipline.
- Doesn't Akhilesh Yadav understand that Ram Gopal Yadav is spoiling his future. Who was making him Chief Minister? I made him Chief Minister.
- Am I unhealthy? I meet more people and undertake more tours than these people. But I thought let me make him Chief Minister.
- I am telling you Ram Gopal Yadav has ensured his future is over.
- Akhilesh Yadav expelled from Samajwadi Party for 6 years.
- Have to save the party. That is the objective.