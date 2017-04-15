Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says EVMs Can't Be Relied Upon, Wants Ballot Paper

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said electronic voting machines, or EVMs, cannot be relied upon and demanded that all future elections are conducted through ballot papers."When will EVMs develop a snag no one can tell... Machines cannot be relied upon. We do not have faith in EVMs," Mr Yadav told reporters in Lucknow."We have 100 per cent faith in our ballot papers and it is our demand that future elections are held using them... We do not want to go into whether EVMs are good or bad," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.Mr Yadav said people feel that they have been misled for forming the government."The entire election was fought by spreading hatred in the name of caste and religion... The votes were taken by promising benefits in the name of caste and religion," he said.The SP chief also launched a two-month membership drive of his party aimed at reaching out to "maximum" people from all sections of the society."Through this membership drive we will tell people about works done and programmes started by the SP government," he said, adding that besides traditional means, members will be enrolled through missed calls and social media.On the Yogi Adityanath government's announcement to provide power for 24 hours in district headquarters, 20 hours in Bundelkhand and 18 hours in villages, Mr Yadav said as ofNow, power is being given through power sub-stations, transformers and distribution lines installed by the SP government "which had done a lot of work in the power sector".The SP chief said time has not come for his party to oppose the BJP government."We will oppose only when the BJP government will have its budget and will run its schemes," he said.