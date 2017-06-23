Salman Khan's Tubelight Welcomed With Cake And Dhol. But Twitter's Confused

Highlights
- Not all film critics are impressed with Salman Khan's Tubelight
- Some Twitter users say it's the 'worst big budget film' made recently
- Others hailed Tubelight as Salman's best performance
Glimpse of fans celebrating the release of Tubelight in Mumbai.
'#TubelightDay' and '#Tubelight' have been trending since morning, courtesy fans who cannot contain there excitement about Salman's new film. Twitter is flooded with best wishes for Salman for the film while some movie-goers are live-tweeting (why, though) and are spreading a good word about the movie.
Here are a few reactions:
#Tubelight now in cinemas near you. Enjoy innocent and full of love n purity journey of Laxman Singh Bisht. @TubelightKiEid— THE SALMAN KHAN (@ppritam009) June 22, 2017
Finally watched the most awaited movie of the year #tubelight.. Just one word Dont miss this.. @beingsalmankhan nailed it what an emotion— Kamal Daiya (@kamaldaiya66) June 22, 2017
#Tubelight touches your heart with its simplicity.Breathtaking locations and music definitely add to it.@BeingSalmanKhan,d entire cast are— Tulika Mehrotra (@BoleTuu) June 22, 2017
Meanwhile, all film critics are not impressed with Tubelight. Raja Sen, in his review for NDTV said that Salman Khan has given "one of the worst performances of his career" in the Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight. He gave the film 1-Star rating and wrote: "Everyone besides Salman is good here, which is again a new thing to write about a star whose screen-presence and spontaneous charisma has carried him through many a horrid film."
A section of the Internet agrees:
Worst Salman Movie Ever #Tubelight .. sohail khan.....I m shocked..it's worse than #Raabta— Sandip Kumar (@changdholai) June 23, 2017
Even if the #Tubelight is Chinese it will burn.. but if it is totally defective.. it will burn.. only holes in the distributors pockets..— Amod Mehra (@MehraAmod) June 23, 2017
Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri, child artiste Matin Rey Tangu and Salman's brother Sohail Khan. Shah Rukh has a cameo in Tubelight.