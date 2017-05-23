Salman Khan's Tubelight Trailer: Here's How Long You Have To Wait The trailer of Salman Khan's much-awaited film Tubelight will release on May 25. "Tubelight trailer out on 25th of May - can't wait to show you guys," tweeted Kabir Khan

Salman Khan fans, rejoice. The trailer of the actor's much-awaited film, will release on May 25. Kabir Khan, the director of the film, tweeted, "#TubelightTrailer out on the 25th of May - can't wait to show you guys!." (Kabir Khan, even we can't wait to watch Salman in). Just last week, the first song ofwas unveiled. The Radio Song received more than 3 million views in just 12 hours of its release.is based on the Sino-Indian war in 1962. Salman co-stars with Sohail Khan, Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and child artist Matin Rey Tangu. Watch the official teaser ofhere.Groove towith Salman.Meanwhile,is the first Bollywood film to get a personalized emoji on Twitter, inspired by Salman Khan's look from the film. "Happy to announce tht Tubelight becms the FIRST Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid!" tweeted Kabir Khan.For allfans, a surprise awaits. Didn't get us? Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be sharing screen space in. The two superstars will be seen together after 15 years. SRK has a cameo appearance in Tubelight . "It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn't have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realise the role needed a superstar. We went to him with the role and he was kind enough to agree. It is a brilliant cameo but I can't say much about it because it will take away the joy of seeing it," Kabir Khan earlier told Indian Express , Salman's first film of 2017, releases on June 25. The film is extensively shot in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.