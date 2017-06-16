Salman Khan's Tubelight Lights Up New York City's Times Square

A special treat for Salman Khan's fans - the posters of his upcoming film Tubelight are now displayed at Times Square in New York City. Amar Butala, COO of Salman Khan Films, tweeted pictures of the Tubelight posters taking up a significant space at Times Square. Tubelight is produced by Salman Khan and has been directed by Kabir Khan. Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the India-China war of 1962 and stars Sohail Khan as Bharat, one of the soldiers in the Indian Army, who goes missing. His brother Laxman (Salman Khan) vows to bring him back, which forms the film's plot.
Tubelight will hit the screens on Eid, which has proved to be a lucky time for Salman Khan to release his films. Worldwide, the audience is gearing up for the big day but the film's release in Pakistan, on Eid, is a bit doubtful. A Pakistani film distributor told news agency IANS that Tubelight is not banned in Pakistan but it might be difficult to release the film because two big Pakistani movies and several Hollywood films are also opening in the theatres on the same day.
Of releasing Tubelight in Pakistan, Amar Butala told IANS: "Salman has a huge following in Pakistan, which has only grown with the positive message of Bajrangi Bhaijaan . We hope to release Tubelight in Pakistan as well, and our efforts continue in that direction, but we respect the law of the land and judiciary if they decide otherwise."
Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Tubelight. The film will hit the screens on June 23.
