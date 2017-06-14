Salman Khan's Tubelight Darshan, On Foot, Cycle And Auto Rickshaw Salman Khan is busy promoting Tubelight and recently took an auto rickshaw from a film studio close to his home to avoid enthusiastic fans

Salman Khan is busy promoting Tubelight. [Image courtesy (L): Salman Khan) New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan also met Katrina Kaif in Bandra Salman shared a video, in which he can be seen cycling on a busy road Salman Khan's Tubelight will release on June 23 Tubelight, had a slightly peculiar Tuesday (especially in terms of commuting). The 51-year-old actor shared a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen cycling (on one of his own Being Human cycles) on a busy Mumbai road. His security entourage followed him on a bike and ensured that no one came too close to the Dabangg actor. Later in the day, Salman and his brother



Here's the video tweeted by Salman Khan, in which he can be seen cycling in top speed:

pic.twitter.com/H4AdU2uTpd — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 13, 2017



In the evening, Salman Khan met producer Ramesh Taurani at a Bandra film studio and left with him on foot. As the paparazzi followed him and his fans reached out to him, Salman reportedly took an auto rickshaw without waiting for his car. Ramesh Taurani was Salman's co-passenger.



Meanwhile, in the same Bandra studio Salman Khan met Katrina Kaif, who was Tiger Zinda Hai. Here are pics of Katrina's meeting with Salman Khan.



Salman and Katrina have co-starred in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Yuvvraaj and Partner. Now, Katrina and Salman have collaborated for the sequel of their 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger. Salman and Katrina have filmed parts of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria and Abu Dhabi.



Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tubelight (directed by Kabir Khan) will release on June 23 while Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor will hit the screens on July 14.





