Salman Khan's Sultan Wins Best Action Movie Award At Shanghai International Film Festival Salman Khan's Sultan has won the Best Action Movie award at the Shanghai International Film Festival and is the first Indian film to win this honour

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in Sultan New Delhi: Highlights "Happy with all the love and respect we got," said Mr Zafar Salman's Sultan will release in China later this year Sultan had earned a total of Rs. 36.54 crore on its opening day Bhai' fans. The 51-year-old actor's Sultan, which released during Eid last year, has won the Best Action Movie award at the Shanghai International Film Festival and is the first Indian film to win this honour, reports news agency PTI. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sultan narrates the story of a fictional wrestling champion, Sultan Ali Khan (Salman), whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life. The film, which has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Anushka Sharma in lead role. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.



In a statement, Ali Abbas Zafar said that he's 'happy with all the love and respect' his film has received.



"We are very happy with all the love and respect we got at SIFF. Receiving an award under the action category from Jackie Chan is just super special. As a child he has been one of the most inspiring action stars for me and many Indians," PTI quoted Ali Abbas Zafar as saying.



"Sultan is about desi, Indian wrestling and its raw power. Amidst a selection of brilliant action films that present the most refined martial arts, the film's win is rewarding, and reflects that a good story based in action has universal appeal," he added.



Salman Khan's Sultan had earned a total of Rs. 36.54 crore on its opening day. The film managed to collect Rs. 180.36 crore on its opening weekend. S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion shattered Sultan's record at the box-office after its release on April 28.



Sultan earned over Rs. 584 crore worldwide and became the seventh highest grossing Indian film of all time.



Aamir Khan's Dangal opened at the Beijing Film Festival in China in April. The film released as Shuai Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Dad) on May 5 and emerged as one of the top 20 highest-grossers of all time in China.



(With PTI inputs)



