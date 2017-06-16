Salman Khan's 'Rakhi Sister,' Shweta Rohira, Is An Actress. Watch Her Short Film Shweta Rohira made her debut as an actor in the Sunil Thadani-directed short film, titled Parineeti. It's quite bland

Shweta Rohira in Parineeti. New Delhi: Highlights Shweta Rohira's short also stars Kanwaljit Singh and Kitu Gidwani Shweta Rohira's short film wasn't exactly thrilling Shweta's short film is titled Parineeti and is directed by Sunil Thadani rakhi sister' and actor Pulkit Samrat's estranged-wife, made her debut as an actor in a short film, titled Parineeti. The Sunil Thadani-directed short film is not exactly an exciting story, considering we have seen fabulous shorts like Sujoy Ghosh's Ahalya and Jyoti Kapur Das' Chutney. The narrative is bland and the ending is predictable. In short (pun intended), Shweta Rohira's debut didn't really click. Shwera Rohira plays the titular role of Parineeti, who is full of life and is quite Dabangg when the 'gym wali aunties' flirt with her father, played by Kanwaljit Singh. The 16-minute film is about Parineeti's attempt to bring her estranged parents back together, as she says, "If not as man and wife, then at least as room-mates."



If you're wondering why, then it's because Parineeti, who has a thriving career abroad, thinks that it's high time her 'emotional dependent' parents made peace with their situation. Parineeti thinks her mother (played by actress Kitu Gidwani) is an emotional wreck without her and wants to ensure that her mother has a support system in case she isn't available to sort out her issues. Parineeti is sure that her father needs a companion and nobody other than his estranged wife could fill the void in his 'lonely' life.



Watch Shweta Rohira's short film Parineeti:





Shweta Rohira married actor Pulkit Samrat in 2014 and they separated a year later. Shweta blamed actress Yami Gautam (Pulkit Samrat's co-star of Sanam Re and Junooniyat) for her broken marriage. Both Yami and Pulkit denied the allegation made by Shweta.



